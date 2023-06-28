Pete Davidson in Rehab After Struggling with Borderline Personality Disorder, PTSD: Sources

Pete Davidson has entered rehab for his mental health.

via: Page Six

The “Saturday Night Live” alum is being treated at the same facility in Pennsylvania where his close friend John Mulaney sought help for alcohol and drugs issues, we’re told.

One friend said: “Pete regularly goes to rehab for ‘tune ups’ and to take a mental break, so that’s what’s happening.”

His admission comes weeks after he was forced to apologize to the head of animal charity PETA for leaving a foul-mouthed rant on her answer phone.

He was also charged this month with one count of reckless driving after smashing his car into a Beverly Hills home.

A close source told Page Six: “Anyone who knows Pete knows that he will always step up and get help when he knows he needs it.

“He has a lot of people in his corner who love him and support him, and are proud of him.”

The friend says the comic — who was only 7 when he lost his firefighter father, Scott, in the 9/11 terrorist attacks — is “taking a well deserved break so he can focus on himself and learn to better deal with his PTSD issues.”

Davidson, 29, was behind the wheel of a Mercedes — with his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders in the passenger seat — back in March when he allegedly lost control of the car and crashed into a house. The house has now been demolished.

As we revealed, Davidson and Wonders have grown increasingly close, and friends say she is standing by him.

At the time of their accident, police sources told TMZ they didn’t believe drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash, and Davidson was not arrested.

It’s still unclear how Pete lost control, but sources said he hopped the curb and took out a fire hydrant before hitting the side of the house. No-one was hurt.

TMZ reported that the charge of reckless driving can carry a sentence of up to 90 days in jail, a $1,000 fine and can see you lose points on your driving license.

Comic Mulaney recently said on his new Netflix special, “Baby J,” that Davidson was one of the first people to call him in rehab.

“Some people suggested that he and I did drugs together because he has tattoos and I am plain,” Mulaney quipped. “We must be up to witchcraft!”

He then clarified that he’d never done drugs with Davidson.

This isn’t the first time that Davidson has been forced to step away from the spotlight to focus on his mental health.

As well as being diagnosed with Crohn’s disease and borderline personality disorder (BPD), the star has also struggled with drug use and has been in rehab twice before.

Speaking of his diagnosis, Davidson told actress Glenn Close in an interview for Variety: “I got diagnosed with BPD a few years ago, and I was always just so confused all the time, and just thought something was wrong, and didn’t know how to deal with it.

“Then, when somebody finally tells you, the weight of the world feels lifted off your shoulders. You feel so much better.”

He went to rehab once in 2017 and then again in 2019, when he went to the Sierra Tucson treatment center in Arizona.

In December 2018, Davidson sparked an NYPD wellness check on him after talking of suicide online.

In an interview with radio host Charlemagne Tha God in February 2020, he discussed how he deals with depression and suicidal thoughts.

“I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it,” he admitted.

Davidson — who most recently starred in Peacock show “Bupkis,” loosely based on his life in Staten Island — has famously had a string of high profile romances, from Ariana Grande and Kate Beckinsale to “Bridgerton” actress Phoebe Dynevor.

Most recently, Davidson dated Kim Kardashian for nine months before they split in August and he started romancing Wonders.

It was recently confirmed that “Bupkis” — which also stars Edie Falco as his mom — is returning for a second season once the writer’s strike is over.

A rep for Davidson had no comment.