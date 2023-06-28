Madonna Recovering in ICU After Being Found Unresponsive, Manager Says She Developed a 'Serious Bacterial Infection'

Madonna is now ‘alert and recovering’ after being found unresponsive on Saturday.

According to reports, the 64-year-old was rushed to a New York City hospital where she was intubated for at least one night.

Her daughter Lourdes Leon is said to have been by her side throughout the ordeal.

via Page Six:

Madonna’s longtime manager, Guy Oseary, shared on Instagram Wednesday that his client had “developed a serious bacterial infection which led to a several day stay in the ICU.”

While a source tells us the Queen of Pop is now “out of the ICU,” Oseary explained in his post, “She is still under medical care. A full recovery is expected.”

The “Express Yourself” performer just recently celebrated her 10-year-old twins Estere and Stella’s graduation from elementary school.

“2 Kweens!!!! Happy Graduation!” she wrote on Instagram last Wednesday alongside a photo of the girls, each of whom held a bouquet of flowers and wore a blue cap and gown.

Earlier this year, Madonna announced she would launch her “Celebration” tour in honor of the 40th anniversary of her music career.

The 84-date global trek was expected to kick off July 15 at Rogers Arena in Vancouver, but Oseary’s Instagram post revealed it has been postponed in light of the health scare.

“We will share more details with you as soon as we have them, including a new start date for the tour and for rescheduled shows,” he added.

Madonna’s tour had been set to make its way across the pond to Europe on Oct. 14 before returning to North America on Dec. 13 and running through Jan. 30, 2024.

The Grammy winner promised to perform her greatest hits from her 1983 self-titled debut through her 2019 album, “Madame X.”

We’re glad to hear she’s doing better.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guy Oseary (@guyoseary)