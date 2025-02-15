Pete Davidson Opens Up About Where He Stands with Ariana Grande, Calls Media Attention ‘Upsetting’

BY: LBS STAFF Published 2 hours ago

In a recent interview, Davidson discusses his well-publicized relationships, humorously attributing the intense and “humiliating” media attention to his own looks, saying, “I’m ugly.”

Pete Davidson holds no ill-will toward his ex Ariana Grande … even if he clearly hated being the center of attention during his relationship with her and other big name stars.

The Saturday Night Live alum opened up about his love life in a new interview with Page Six, revealing where he stands with the Wicked star now after the pair dated and were briefly engaged in 2018.

“When we see each other, which is few and far between, because we’re not in the same circles, it’s all love,” Davidson told the outlet. “I hope she wins the Oscar, I hope she takes the gold,” he added, referring to Grande’s nominated role in Wicked.

“I’ve had some pretty adult relationships with some pretty amazing women, and when it’s ended it’s been cool,” he added.

Speaking more generally about dating in the spotlight — Davidson has also been linked to Kim Kardashian, Phoebe Dynevor, Madelyn Cline and Kaia Gerber — the comedian said it was never fun to be in the tabloids.

“It was pretty humiliating and upsetting, honestly. Everyone is dating everyone and it’s Hollywood. Look at Paul Mescal, Timmy [Chalamet], Barry Keough,” he said. “But because I’m ugly, they wrote about me. I was harassed for like five years and it made my life a living hell.”

“It’s embarrassing because you want people to write about your work,” added Davidson. “I was one of the youngest ever cast members on SNL and all that got pushed to the side because of who I was dating.”

These days, he’s living single, telling Page Six he hasn’t been dating the past six months and is “starting to turn my life around” with a new focus on his health and fitness.

“I’ve had six months of good living and working hard,” added Davidson, who said he’s recently gained 20 pounds. “And I realize that if you want to be treated the way you want to be treated, you have to do the work.”

via: TooFab

