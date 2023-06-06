Pete Davidson Leaves PETA Voicemail Saying "F*ck You, Suck My D*ck" After They Call Him Out for Buying Dog

Pete Davidson is going to war with PETA over the new dog he bought, and he fired the latest shot via a profanity-laced voice mail for the animal rights group.

It all started when Pete and his girlfriend Chase Sui Wonders were photographed buying a puppy at a NYC pet store—prompting PETA’s Senior VP of Cruelty Investigations Daphna Nachminovitch to release a statement.

“It’s tragic that Pete didn’t seek out a borough-born mutt from a city animal shelter, because a scrappy New Yorker with charm, personality, and unconventional handsomeness could have been his perfect match,” Daphna told TMZ. “Since shelters in New York and across the country are overflowing with homeless animals, PETA urges Pete to show some big heart energy by adopting, not shopping, in the future.”

Apparently Pete didn’t take kindly to this, and left Daphna a voicemail explaining that he’s allergic to dogs, and that the puppy he purchased was for his mother, whose dog recently passed away.

TMZ has the full voicemail over here, where Pete says in part “why don’t you do your research before you fucking create news stories for people because you’re a boring tired [expletive]. Fuck you, and suck my dick.”

PETA has since informed TMZ that “If Pete had done his research, he would know that there’s no such thing as a hypoallergenic dog, that at least a quarter of dogs in shelters are purebreds, and that Petfinder has listings for homeless dogs of every breed under the sun, including the one he purchased.”

Meanwhile, Pete told TMZ in part that “I was already upset that the store had filmed me without my permission or acknowledgement. Then this organization (PETA) made a public example of us, making our grieving situation worse. I am upset. It was a poor choice of words. I shouldn’t have said what I said, but I am not sorry for standing up for myself and my family.”

