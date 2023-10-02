Pete Davidson Crashes His SUV While Leaving His Stand-Up Comedy Show After Reckless Driving Charge

Just months after he was charged with reckless driving for crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home, Pete Davidson has gotten into another fender bender.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum – who entered an 18-month diversion program in July following a reckless driving charge – hosted an afterparty.

When he left around 10 p.m., an eyewitness saw him swipe his car against the side of a wall while exiting the venue.

Exclusive photos obtained by Page Six show Davidson in the driver’s seat in a black GMC SUV with another man in his passenger seat and three others in the backseat.

The photos also highlighted several scrape marks that covered one side of his vehicle from the middle door to the beginning of the back wheel.

The source exclusively told Page Six that onlookers didn’t know it was Davidson until he got out of the car, and everyone yelled upon hearing the accident.

They recalled fans finding out it was Davidson and screaming, “Oh s–t, that was Pete!’’

In one of the photos, Davidson, 29, was spotted holding what appeared to be some sort of cigarette in his opposite driving hand.

At one point, the comedian – who was wearing a green hoodie – held one hand up to his face in an attempt to shield any sort of paparazzi flashes.

We’re told other A-listers including Machine Gun Kelly and Ruby Rose were in attendance, but they had all left prior to Davidson and were not photographed in his car.

Davidson’s rep didn’t immediately return Page Six’s request for comment.

It’s unclear who the other four passengers were, but none of them included rumored fling Madelyn Cline – despite her coming to his last show in Las Vegas last week.

The “King of Staten Island” actor is unfortunately familiar with car accidents, as he and his now ex-girlfriend, Chase Sui Wonders, crashed into a Beverly Hills home in March.

Reports surfaced that Davidson lost control of his car after he hit a fire hydrant while traveling “at a high rate of speed” around 11 p.m. that night.

The collision resulted in Davidson’s vehicle flying into the side of a residential home close to the intersection.

Several parts of the car appeared to be destroyed, but luckily, airbags deployed and nobody was hurt.

Davidson was ordered in July to complete 50 hours of community service after receiving a reckless driving charge.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office told us at the time that if the comedian complied with certain conditions, there would be no criminal offense on his record.