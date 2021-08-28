  1. Home
People Had A Lot Of Reactions To James Corden And Others Stopping Los Angeles Traffic For A ‘Cinderella’ Stunt [Photos + Video]

August 28, 2021 3:27 PM PST

James Corden is an oddly controversial public figure: an entertainer who seeks only to bring joy to the world. But sometimes he goes too far.

via: Huff Post

The stars of the upcoming live-action “Cinderella” movie banded together for a bizarre and somewhat unsettling attempt to promote the movie.

A costumed Camila Cabello, James Corden, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter ? along with a group of background dancers ? held up traffic at a Los Angeles intersection while singing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” in a video shared by the Twitter account “Film Updates” on Saturday.

While some people may have found this festive and fun, the stunt mostly received derision and rage on Twitter. Out of the cast members, Corden got the brunt of the mockery, probably because he was the one dressed as a mouse and thrusting his pelvis at the air.

For what it’s worth, Cinderella — which comes a mere six years after Disney’s live-action stab, which starred Lily James and Cate Blanchett — hits Amazon Prime on September.

