People Had A Lot Of Reactions To James Corden And Others Stopping Los Angeles Traffic For A ‘Cinderella’ Stunt [Photos + Video]

James Corden is an oddly controversial public figure: an entertainer who seeks only to bring joy to the world. But sometimes he goes too far.

via: Huff Post

The stars of the upcoming live-action “Cinderella” movie banded together for a bizarre and somewhat unsettling attempt to promote the movie.

A costumed Camila Cabello, James Corden, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter ? along with a group of background dancers ? held up traffic at a Los Angeles intersection while singing Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” in a video shared by the Twitter account “Film Updates” on Saturday.

James Corden, Camila Cabello, Billy Porter and Idina Menzel stopped traffic in LA for a flash mob with a cover of Jennifer Lopez’s “Let’s Get Loud” to promote #CinderellaMovie pic.twitter.com/dxm8LIKVvi — Film Updates (@FilmUpdates) August 28, 2021

While some people may have found this festive and fun, the stunt mostly received derision and rage on Twitter. Out of the cast members, Corden got the brunt of the mockery, probably because he was the one dressed as a mouse and thrusting his pelvis at the air.

thanks a lot Film Updates, now i have to live with the image of corden thrusting at me in a mouse suit. — lou j (@chomps_lewis) August 28, 2021

This is the worst thing I’ve ever seen — Parker Molloy (@ParkerMolloy) August 28, 2021

Me, late for my shitty job, as James Corden shakes his groin in my face https://t.co/9eAc5G7Gn1 pic.twitter.com/uJkQKNJAJz — Zane Schacht, Voice Goblin (@VoicesByZane) August 28, 2021

I just cannot imagine being enough of an extrovert to do this. I think I could be held at gunpoint and my answer would be ‘no, I’m fine actually’ https://t.co/d5vNRvSvKS — Elis James (@elisjames) August 28, 2021

imagine u died cuz u couldnt get to the hospital in time bc of this https://t.co/V60x2ef7Eh — silva (in my feelings ??) (@regular_fag) August 28, 2021

Is this why people hate theater kids? — RJ Palmer (@arvalis) August 28, 2021

James Corden does so much work and gets cast in so much stuff that gets shoved in front of so many eyeballs, and it all fucking sucks ass and everybody hates it. No wonder people think he's a psyop — hello (@ItsPhetz) August 28, 2021

This should be legally recognized as a hate crime and an act of terrorism https://t.co/DpVB6AxVsR pic.twitter.com/sBCMRNkVDn — Tom Zohar (@TomZohar) August 28, 2021

what if this happened and youre late for work and get fired. your boss isnt gonna believe you unless you have a recording of it https://t.co/PYCZ6LBWp4 — :snoo_trollface: (@_troIlface) August 28, 2021

LA should go back into lockdown for this alone. https://t.co/h7G3LAH7m1 — Blake Hammond (@BigRadMachine) August 28, 2021

The way I would’ve been laying on my horn for them to get the fuck out my way… https://t.co/b2zaBfXBh0 pic.twitter.com/2ZVsgLKuZy — ?????? (@callmedollar) August 28, 2021

You let James Corden get too powerful. Look at us now. Look how far we’ve fallen. Not even God’s light can reach us now. You pierced the veil and let in something that was never meant to be a part of this universe. And he hungers. Nothing will satiate but the end of everything. https://t.co/cLyM5VwRJ6 — Richard Newby (@RICHARDLNEWBY) August 28, 2021

And I saw when the Lamb opened one of the seals, and I heard, as it were the noise of thunder, one of the four beasts saying, Come and see: https://t.co/AJKzXNH6nt — Sarah Jones (@onesarahjones) August 28, 2021

For what it’s worth, Cinderella — which comes a mere six years after Disney’s live-action stab, which starred Lily James and Cate Blanchett — hits Amazon Prime on September.