Peloton Responds to Death of ‘Sex and the City’ Character in First Episode of ‘And Just Like That..’

If you have not seen the first episode of ‘And Just Like That…‘ stop reading.

The episode finds Carrie Bradshaw (Sarah Jessica Parker) in wedded bliss with Mr. Big (Chris Noth), only for their happiness to come to an abrupt halt when Big, a.k.a. John James Preston, suffers a fatal heart attack after a 45-minute ride on his at-home Peloton bike.

Dr. Suzanne Steinbaum, a member of Peloton’s health and wellness advisory council and a preventative cardiologist, said in a statement to the Los Angeles Times on Thursday that while she’s “sure SATC fans, like me, are saddened by the news that Mr. Big dies of a heart attack,” the fact that he was on the exercise bike just beforehand has little to do with his death.

“Mr. Big lived what many would call an extravagant lifestyle — including cocktails, cigars, and big steaks — and was at serious risk as he had a previous cardiac event in Season 6,” the statement continued, referring to Big’s heart procedure in the 11th episode of Season 6, titled “The Domino Effect.”

“These lifestyle choices and perhaps even his family history, which often is a significant factor, were the likely cause of his death. Riding his Peloton Bike may have even helped delay his cardiac event,” Steinbaum said.

They better get their PR on it!