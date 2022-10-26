Peloton Bans Kanye West Music from All Future Classes

Peloton is canceling Kanye West too.

The company issued a statement declaring that Kanye West’s music has been ‘paused’ from the platform and that instructors are no longer to use his music in their classes.

“We take this issue very seriously and can confirm Peloton indefinitely paused the use of Kanye West’s music on our platform. This means our instructors are no longer using his music in any newly produced classes and we are not suggesting any class that includes his music in our proactive recommendations to Members.

You should know this was a decision we made immediately following his remarks. Again, thank you for sharing your concerns and thank you for being a Member of our Peloton community.”

Do you think we’ll see a true cancelation of Kanye West?