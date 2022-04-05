Paula Patton Responds to Fried Chicken Backlash + Reveals She Made That Batch for Her Son's School

Paula Patton took to social media to defend her chicken-frying skills after the entire internet dragged her mercilessly yesterday.

To recap, Paula shared a video of how her mother taught her to fry chicken.

The video set off a wave of responses — with most in total shock at her process. Paula didn’t put a lick of seasoning on the chicken OR in the flour. Instead, she didn’t season the chicken until it was already in the grease. She seasoned the grease.

Anyway, Paula says that she’s open to trying new ways — but that’s just how she was taught. She also revealed that she made that batch of chicken that we saw for her son’s school. Those poor babies.

Watch Paula’s response video below.

