Paul Wall Says His Father Was a ‘Serial Child Molester’ Who Once Kidnapped a Girl [Video]

Rapper Paul Wall revealed on the latest episode of the FAQ Podcast that because he grew up in a ‘broken home, his ‘dream job’ was to be a father and husband.

via Complex:

Wall said the motivation to be there for his wife and kids stems from his upbringing. “Growing up in a broken home, that was something that I always wanted,” he said, at the 2:58 mark. “My father wasn’t there, so that was something I always strived to be there for my kids. I couldn’t wait to have that opportunity to be there for my kids.”

The conversation then shifted to Wall’s father, who got divorced from his mother when he was young. “He left us when I was about 5 or 6-years-old and I never knew what happened other than my mom would always have me and my sister paranoid that we were ‘bout to get kidnapped,” he recalled.

Wall said he was unaware of everything that was going on with his father due to his age, so when he got older, the rapper decided ask his mother about him and that’s when he made a stunning discovery. “But then later on in life, I asked my mom one day, like, ‘Whatever happened? Whatever happened to him?’ That’s when I found out horrible things,” he said. “Man, I can’t believe this stuff, my biological father, he was a child molester. A serial child molester.”

“He ended up kidnapping a girl— he started a ‘relationship’ with her when she was 12 or 13 years old,” he continued. “Then, when she became 14 or 15, he ‘married’ her and they went to Canada and that’s the last time I seen him.”

That’s absolutely shocking. Kudos to his mom for not making excuses for his dad and staying with him — because we’ve seen that version of this story play out too many times.

