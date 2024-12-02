Paul Walker’s Daughter Meadow and Fast & Furious Costars Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel Mark His 11th Death Anniversary

BY: Walker Published 3 hours ago

Eleven years after his death, Paul Walker’s family and former co-stars are remembering the late actor with a series of tributes.

On Saturday, Nov. 30, the late actor’s daughter Meadow Walker and his Fast & Furious costars Jordana Brewster and Vin Diesel paid touching tributes on Instagram as they marked the 11th anniversary of his death.

In her tribute, Meadow, 25, posted various photos of her late father, including some of him spending time with her when she was a little girl and others showing his “old office” at the Universal lot.

“11 years without you. I miss you everyday. I love you so much,” Meadow wrote.

Paul’s Fast & Furious costar Brewster, 44, wrote in her own tribute on Instagram, “I woke up so edgy today. Annoyed by EVERY. Little. Thing. Then I remembered. My stomach dropped. Someone isn’t here who should be. The one that lifted up everyone around him. The one who worked his ass off but didn’t let it show. The one with grace and humor.”

“#11years Miss you forever @paulwalker,” the actress continued. “@meadowwalker is carrying on your legacy through her beauty and strength.”

Alongside her message, Brewster, who played Paul’s love interest Mia Toretto in the Fast & Furious franchise, shared a couple of photos of herself and the star.

Diesel, 57, also penned a tribute for Paul on Instagram as well. “Eleven years, today … Some bonds truly never break. Grateful, for that eternal brotherhood. Love and miss you,” he captioned a photo of the pair together.

Paul’s younger brother Cody Walker responded to Diesel’s post with a red heart emoji in the comments section.

Paul died at age 40 in a single-car collision alongside his friend Roger Rodas in Santa Clarita, Calif., on Nov. 30, 2013.

