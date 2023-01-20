A Pastor Was the Sole Survivor in a Deadly Texas Plane Crash

Around 11 a.m. on Tuesday (Jan. 17), a plane crash near Yoakum, Texas claimed the lives of four people.

via: Action 5 News

Lead Pastor Dr. Kennon Vaughan of Harvest Church in Germantown has been extubated and is breathing on his own following Tuesday’s fatal plane crash in Texas, church officials say.

Four others did not survive.

The crash took place near Yoakum, Texas. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the cause.

Prayers right now are for pain management and for no infections to develop. We are grateful that reports on his spine and brain are clear, and we ask you to keep Kathryn in your prayers as she is by Kennon’s side. We expect to post a final update for today later this evening.

As always, the surviving members of the Tucker, Garner, Patterson, and Springer families are continually on our hearts and in our prayers.

– Harvest Church

Sgt. San Miguel, a spokesperson for the Texas Department of Public Safety, told reporters, “For reasons that are still unknown, the pilot was attempting or preparing to land at Lavaca County Airport when it crashed in this open field.”