Pastor John Gray Placed in Critical Care Unit His Wife Says to Keep Him in Your Prayers [Photo]

Pastor John Gray of Relentless Church in Greenville was hospitalized Thursday.

via: Black Enterprise

His wife, Aventer Gray, took to Instagram and posted that her husband went to the hospital’s critical care unit with a “saddle Pulmonary Embolism in the pulmonary artery and more lung blood clots,” she wrote on her page.

A saddle PE is a large blood clot lodged in the main pulmonary artery. The blockage occurs in the leg and then travels to the lungs from large veins and other parts of the body, Healthline reports.

The Pastor is in a precarious situation; Aventer said the location of the Pastor’s saddle PE is life-threatening if it shifts. She explains that he needs two types of surgery because of the pressure on his heart in the next 24 hours. Doctors have warned her that other people have died with his exact condition. Pastor Gray must remain still and can not even go to the bathroom. However, Aventer maintains her faith in God that He will pull her husband back to health.

Sending prayers to Pastor Gray.