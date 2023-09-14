Paris Jackson's Stalker Faces One Year Behind Bars After Being Criminally Charged, Bail Set at $20k

Paris Jackson’s alleged stalker could be sentenced to a year in jail.

via: The Blast

According to new legal documents, obtained by The Blast, the person (who we are choosing not to name) has been charged with four misdemeanors including two for “stalking.”

The person is facing a “loitering to commit a crime” charge along with another one for “harassment on social media.” If convicted, he faces up to a year in County Jail for each of the charges, and up to a $1000 fine.

Specifically, the law states that “any person who willfully, maliciously, and repeatedly follows or willfully and maliciously harasses another person and who makes a credible threat with the intent to place that person in reasonable fear for his or her safety, or the safety of his or her immediate family is guilty of the crime of stalking.”

As we reported, Paris Jackon filed a restraining order against the man after he allegedly scaled her fence. At the time, Paris wasn’t some, but the documents say the man climbed the fence and “looked through her windows.” A friend of the famous offspring chased him off and called the police.

The person was eventually arrested and charged with the four crimes. At this point, he is currently locked up in Los Angeles’ Men Central Jail — being held on $20,000 bail.

In the restraining order filing, Paris is clear she does not know this person. She explains that the man reportedly started messaging her in late 2019, and she’s concerned the behavior of trying to contact her is escalating. Two days after the peeping windows incident, authorities say they took a police report of another man who approached her front door. Again, she was not home at the time.

In this situation, the person’s criminal case might land them in jail, but that doesn’t keep him away from Paris Jackson after being released. So, she filed a civil restraining order that can be ordered for up to five years to keep him away from her home. It is now up to a judge.

Paris has had an interesting month, including an issue with her father’s die-hard fans for not celebrating his birthday. The King of Pop, who died in 2009, would have been 65 years old.

“They’re basically measuring my love for my own father based on what I post on Instagram,” she said. Adding, “If you are an MJ super fan and you want to do something that he would have loved, which is not celebrate his birthday, my suggestion would be there are always ways to get involved with raising awareness for climate change, doing stuff for the environment, animal rights activism. These are things that he loved and was really interested in.”

The man is due back in court on September 20, 2023, to face the charges.