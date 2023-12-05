Paris Hilton Reveals Why She Kept Her Pregnancies Secret

Paris Hilton surprised the world (and her family) not once, but twice by announcing the arrival of her kids — and she says she has good reason for keeping her pregnancies (via surrogates) to herself.

via Page Six:

While discussing the birth of her two kids within one year with Romper, the socialite explained that she wanted to enjoy the pregnancies as privately as possible.

“My life has been so public, so out there,” she told the outlet in an interview published Tuesday. “I didn’t want my son coming into this world with any negative energy. I’m really happy I did it that way, just for Carter and I to have that journey together without the outside world chirping in.”

Hilton and her husband, Carter Reum, welcomed son Phoenix in January 2023. Eleven months later, they announced the birth of their daughter, London.

The “Paris In Love” star, who has been in the spotlight for almost the entirety of her life, further explained that she feels protective of her children’s privacy.

“My narrative and my story has been told by the media for half my life, and I just didn’t want my child being put out into the world without me being in control,” she said. “You become a mama bear.”

Despite her protective nature, the 42-year-old came across that “negative energy” after sharing images of her son on social media.

In an October Instagram post, trolls took to the comments section to bash Phoenix for the size of his head.

“y’all he’s just got a lot on his mind leave the kid alone ?,” one user commented.

Another asked if the child has “encephalitis,” adding, “Like what is actually going on I’m not trying to be rude that doesn’t seem normal.”

At the time, Hilton clapped back in the comment section of a video defending her son, calling the trolls “sick.”

“My angel is perfectly healthy,” she wrote.

Speaking to Romper on the experience, Hilton said, “Say what you want about me, but this is a little, innocent baby.”

“The fact that there’s people that are sick in the head that they would go and talk about a child like that made me so angry. It just made me think: These people are the exact reason why I kept him a secret.”

On Nov. 24, Hilton revealed the arrival of her daughter, London, by posting a sweet image to Instagram of a pink outfit with her daughter’s name monogrammed on the front.

Days later, the “Stars Are Blind” singer shared that she waited until the food-filled holiday to “surprise” her family with the joyous news as well.

“Everyone thought a magician was coming. Like, we have a performer coming in. So everyone’s all excited,” she recalled on “LIVE With Kelly and Mark.”

“Then, I [walked] in just holding like a pink blanket with a baby, and everybody was sitting there like, ‘What?!’”

Hilton told the talk show hosts that the only people in on the secret were her husband, her mother [Kathy Hilton] and her sister [Nicki Hilton].

“My parents did not know when it was happening but knew it was going to happen.”

Paris similarly surprised her family when she welcomed her son.

In a preview clip of “Paris In Love” Season 2, Paris presented Phoenix to her mother, sharing that she had a “surprise.”

“This is your grandson,” Paris told her mother as the teary-eyed “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills” star asked her if she was “serious.”

Now that she is fully in her motherhood era, the former party girl told Romper that she couldn’t be happier to welcome the change.

“I used to look at my friends who’d be like, ‘Oh, I have to go home to my kids and my husband,’ like, ‘You’re so lame. This is so fun. I can’t imagine being like that,’” she shared.

“Now I’m one of those boring people, and I couldn’t be happier. I couldn’t imagine it any other way.”

With the way this world works — we don’t blame her!