Paris Hilton Denies She’s Pregnant

So not fast, Paris Hilton has denied rumors she’s pregnant and expecting her first child with fiancé Carter Reum.

The “Simple Life” alum, 40, shot down rumors she is expecting a baby with her fiancé, Carter Reum, on Tuesday’s episode of her “This is Paris” podcast.

“Not yet. I am waiting ’til after the wedding,” she said.

Hilton then quipped, “The only thing in the oven at the moment is my ‘Sliving Lasagna,’” plugging her upcoming Netflix show, “Cooking With Paris,” while using a word she famously coined to combine “slaying” and “living.”

Her sister, Nicky Hilton, also called the pregnancy speculation “not true” on Tuesday.

Paris did, however, reveal on her podcast that she is in the process of having her wedding dress made and wants to make sure it fits for her 2022 nuptials.

The socialite announced in January that she was undergoing IVF treatments. While it appears she has put her reproductive plans on hold for now, she’s more than excited to one day start a family.

Earlier this summer, she told The Post, “I am so excited for this next phase of my life just seeing Nicky and her girls I can’t wait to be a mom and start a family and have a real life. I feel like my whole life I just focused on my career and work and not really my personal life. So I think I feel like it’s time for me to focus on what’s next, and I can’t wait to have babies one day.”

“He’s just my dream guy. … [Carter is] 100 percent [the one],” Paris gushed on the “Trend Reporter” podcast. “We talk about [planning a wedding] all the time and planning our baby’s names and all of that.”

Reum, 40, proposed to the DJ on a private island in February after dating for a year.

“I am excited about this next chapter and having such a supportive partner,” she later told Vogue. “Our relationship is one of equals. We make each other better people. He was absolutely worth the wait!”

