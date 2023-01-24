Paris Hilton and Husband Carter Reum Welcome First Child [Photo]

Paris Hilton is a new mom.

The heiress took to social media to announce that she and husband Carter Reum have welcomed a child.

She captioned a photo of the baby’s hand in hers that reads:

”You are already loved beyond words [blue heart].”

While she didn’t specify the baby’s sex, we’re taking that blue heart to mean it’s a boy.

Also, Paris was never publicly pregnant — so we’re assuming this little one arrived via surrogate.

https://twitter.com/parishilton/status/1618081454864625672?s=46&t=TuAayFGr33u4g_dVwME6MA

Congrats, Paris!