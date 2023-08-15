Parents of Black Kid Who Had Soda Poured On Him Sue Apartment Manager [Video]

A white apartment complex manager has been arrested after shocking video showed her slapping and pouring soda on black children using the facility’s pool.

Kim Jennings, 62, of Greensboro, North Carolina was taken into custody by police on August 3 after they were called to the Sedgefield Garden Apartments for reports of an assault.

In the viral video, Jennings is seen spraying soda on Jace Lee-Eury, 11, and hitting him in the face with the bottle just outside of the residents-only pool.

She was charged with two counts of assault on a child under the age of 12. Jace told local media that she had also pulled his little sister’s hair during the incident.

The woman said that she was infuriated with the kids who have been there before and do not live in the complex but that she ‘should’ve handled it differently.’

TMZ is reporting that the family is going to sue.

Robert Eury and Joella Lee-Eury filed a federal lawsuit against Kimberly Jennings, claiming she got physical with their son and 8-year-old daughter because they were using the pool at the apartment complex she manages.

In the docs, obtained by TMZ, the parents claim their kids were swimming in the pool at an apartment complex where their friends live when Jennings ordered them out of the water.

The parents say their kids were attempting to leave when Jennings approached their son and “poured soda over his head and struck him in the face multiple times all because him and his little sister was swimming in a pool at the property she manages.”

In their suit, the parents claim Jennings also pulled their daughter’s hair and hit her after ordering the kids out of the pool. The parents even claim Jennings told their son “he was acting like a real n*****.”