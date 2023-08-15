Chico Del Vec, Founding Member Of Junior M.A.F.I.A., Has Reportedly Died

Chico Del Vec, a founding member of Junior M.A.F.I.A., has reportedly passed away.

via: Vibe

The tragic news was confirmed by Special Ed on Monday (Aug. 14), via Twitter. “Just got a call. Rest In Peace Chico Del Vec. Junior Mafia,” he wrote. The cause of death remains unknown, but the rapper told AllHipHop, “I don’t have much details other than they found him in his room.”

Junior M.A.F.I.A.’s Nino Brown remains in a state of shock as he shared his reaction via his Instagram stories. “Nah Chico wtf,” he typed. “This one HURT man nah Chic wtf just saw u. Sorry can’t talk without crying so don’t think I’m ignoring y’all y’all don’t [know].”

Just got a call. Rest In Peace Chico Del Vec. Junior Mafia… — Special Ed (@SpecialEd) August 14, 2023

Easy Mo Bee — the producer behind The Notorious B.I.G.’s “Going Back to Cali,” “Party And Bulls**t,” and Craig Mack’s “Flava In Ya Ear (Remix)” — shared a tribute to Chico on Instagram, where he reflected on his positive demeanor.

“I was in denial all day since the very first post that I saw,” he wrote. “Just didn’t want to believe that it was true. My eyes literally watered up a little bit. Chico was the kinda dude that checked in with me often. He would just call me up and be like ‘What up Mo Bee. You good?’ Never wanted anything. Just checking up on me. That’s who he was.”

Mo Bee continued, “Let me say something. This life can be so short. So cherish the good ones while they’re still here because any day could be their last. Always be good to yourself and appreciate the small things. The vanities and all the money in the world won’t keep you happy. It is the love of God, family and kindred spirits like Chico that will put a smile on your face and make this life worth living. Rest In Peace to a good dude and condolences to the entire #JuniorMafia, Chico’s family and all his loved ones. #KeepYourSoulTogether #HoldOnTight.”

Songwriter-producer, Rufus Blaq, also shared a tribute to Chico.

“This one right here hits different. We was planning on connecting while I’m in NYC, then I get word my brother Chico Delvec has transitioned today. My heart is aching right now. Our last convo we talked about God and appreciating life. To my Junior Mafia family I’m mourning deeply with you! Another real Brooklyn soldier has transitioned. Love and miss my brother Chico!,” he wrote.

We send our deepest condolences to the Junior M.A.F.I.A. family and all those affected by this loss.