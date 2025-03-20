Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine Confirms Split From Jada Kingdom In Interview With Justin LaBoy

BY: Walker Published 10 minutes ago

Pardison “Pardi” Fontaine and Jada Kingdom began dating seemingly in Sept. 2023 months after Pardi split from Megan Thee Stallion. The rapper was seen walking hand-in-hand with the dancehall/R&B singer during New York Fashion Week. That was then and this is now and things appear to be over.

The rapper and songwriter confirmed his breakup with dancehall artist Jada Kingdom during a recent interview with Justin LaBoy, posted on Tuesday night (March 18). Though fans had been speculating about their split for weeks, Pardi officially put the rumors to rest, making it clear that their relationship had ended.

When asked about his romantic status, the “Backin’ It Up” simply said, “Right now? Yeah I’m single.” LaBoy further pressed the question asking if Pardi was “fake single or real single,” and if he was still being intimate with other women to which he responded, “I’m on the water, I’m focused on the man in the mirror. I’m just taking it easy.”

The rapper was in a long-term relationship with the Houston Hot Girl for nearly two years before they called it quits. Their breakup was later confirmed in late 2023, with Megan alluding to him cheating in her song “Cobra.’ The scathing track led Pardi to drop a diss track to Meg in return, titled “Thee Person.”

Instead of giving detail on his breakup with Jada, Pardi praised her as an “incredible” and “amazing” person.

“Only thing bad about her, is I gained 30lbs” he joked, referring to her cooking for him often. “Curry chicken, jerk that … shout out to Jay, she’s good people.” He added that he wishes all of his exes the best.

Jada Kingdom sort of hinted at a breakup last year when she released the track, “Somebody Else.” Amid its release, her and Pardi also unfollowed each other.

“You had too many months of draining me/ It’s kinda hard to explain the things I’ve seen/ Though if I know nothing else, I’m sure that distance is the only thing that keeps me free,” she emotionally croons. “I can attest to one thing/ If I play this game right, I might be on to something/ ‘Cause after all the heartache, I still gained nothing/ Best of luck. I’m sorry.”

