Pardi Tells Tory Lanez To ‘Put The Phone Down’ & See Him Amid Megan Thee stallion Drama, Tory Responds [Photos]

Pardison Fontaine has now jumped into the wild back-and-forth between Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez.

via: Hot97

Pardison Fontaine is coming to his girlfriend, Megan Thee Stallion’s defense, as he should.

Pardi advised Tory (via Twitter) to “put his phone down” and “see him” amid the back and forth drama with Megan Thee Stallion.

Pardi said, “@torylanez put the phone down let’s link .. you n me .. ain’t nothing to talk about. @torylanez don’t tweet nothing else .. SEE ME.” Tory responded and said, “…. @pardi we’ve had this encounter … u did nothing ?put ya phone down big fella.” Take a look:

The drama erupted earlier today (February 23), between Megan, Tory, and DJ Akademiks over the ongoing shooting case between Meg and Tory that happened in 2020.

It began when Megan put Akademiks on blast for posting an alleged false update on the trial. XXL reports AK posted on social media a false report about the case. The false information said, “BREAKING: It was revealed in court a few moments ago that Tory Lanez DNA WAS NOT found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.” The outlet points out that AK posted the message to social media at approximately 11:40 a.m., and the court didn’t start until 12:30. As a result, Meg fired back and wrote on IG story,

“Court ain’t even started so why yall ready to start lying. Y’all got breaking news 15 minutes before court started and nobody has even been called in yet?? Yall tryna win a social media campaign this is MY REAL LIFE!” She continued, “Yall tryna get retweet’s SPREADING FALSE NARRATIVES! @iamakademiks Why are you lying? What did you gain?”

Tory responded:

“u can’t buy and tweet your way out of this one ..not today .” Then Meg posted a text message conversation between herself and Tory. Tory is seen apologizing to her following the alleged shooting. In the caption, Meg said,

“Lie yo way out of this … if you ain’t do shit what you was apologizing for?” she wrote in the caption. “THE LAWYERS GOT YO PHONE RECORDS AND MINE. ALL YOUR TXT. THEY GOT YOU RECORDED ON THE JAIL PHONE TALKING TO KELSEY APOLOGIZING BEGGING US NOT TO TALK.” Tory responded and said he was only apologizing for sleeping with Meg and her best friend at the same time.

“Good d*ck had me f*cking 2 best friends …. and I got caught ? … that’s what I apologized 4 . … it’s sick how u Spun it tho …”

The next pre-trial hearing in the shooting case for Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez is scheduled for April 5.