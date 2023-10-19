Paramount Cancels 2023 MTV Europe Music Awards Citing Israel-Gaza Crisis

The MTV Europe Music Awards have been cancelled due to security fears and ‘the state of the world’ amid the war between Israel and Hamas.

via: Deadline

The music event was due to run on November 5 at the Paris Nord Villepinte. However, it will not go ahead as conflict in the Middle East intensifies, it has emerged in recent minutes.

France has also been on high alert following the murder of a school teacher in wake of the Hamas-led attack on Israel on October 7 in the town on Arras by a man wielding a knife. Numerous airports were temporarily evacuated yesterday following security threats, including Nice, which many delegates leaving Mipcom were using at the time.

“Given the volatility of world events, we have decided not to move forward with the 2023 MTV EMAs out of an abundance of caution for the thousands of employees, crew members, artists, fans, and partners who travel from all corners of the world to bring the show to life,” said a Paramount spokesperson.

“The MTV EMAs are an annual celebration of global music. As we watch the devastating events in Israel and Gaza continue to unfold, this does not feel like a moment for a global celebration. With thousands of lives already lost, it is a moment of mourning.

“We look forward to hosting the MTV EMAs again in November of 2024.”

The EMAs have been held annually since 1994.

Numerous events have been cancelled since the Hamas-led militia attacked Israel and Israel retaliated by bombing Gaza City. Egypt’s El Gouna Film Festival was indefinitely postponed today, having had its original opening date pushed back to the end of October. We hear more events are likely to be pulled as the violence continues and anger rises around the world.