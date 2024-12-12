Papoose and Remy Ma Drop Receipts on Each Other, Claiming Both Are Cheaters [Photos]

BY: Walker Published 1 hour ago

Remy Ma has and Papoose have accused each other of having affairs.

On Wednesday evening (Dec. 11), their marriage became the focus of public scrutiny with the mention of an alleged relationship between Papoose and World Champion boxer Claressa Shields, revealed by Remy Ma via social media.

With all parties responding, Remy Ma accused Papoose of infidelity, alleging an affair with Shields. Shields would respond to Remy with her own comments and stories. Papoose swiftly responded, accusing Remy of repeated unfaithfulness and branding her a “narcissist.”

The exchange played out on Instagram, where Remy shared what she claimed were incriminating direct messages between Papoose and Shields. She alleged the messages were part of a broader effort to tarnish her reputation.

via: Hot97

It didn’t end there.

Papoose responded by exposing Remy Ma and seemingly backing up cheating claims against her. “Sad to say that @remyma is a narcissist,” he expressed on his Instagram Story. “She chose to cheat repeatedly. Now that I finally moved on, she’s playing the victim. I have requested a divorce numerous times. She [would] rather clout chase on social media. Than [sic] handle this like civilized adults. I did not wanna do the social media foolishness. For the sake of my 6 year old baby. She has to go to school. As you can see I remained quiet through this all.”

Papoose claims Remy cheated multiple times, called her a narcissist and says he's asked her for a divorce numerous times after she exposed his girlfriend Claressa Shields. https://t.co/H2EaRjo0H8 pic.twitter.com/7UTDOIv25k — The Art Of Dialogue (@ArtOfDialogue_) December 12, 2024