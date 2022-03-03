Pamela Anderson to Tell Her Own Story in Netflix Doc: ‘Not a Victim, But a Survivor’

Pamela Anderson wanted nothing to do with Hulu’s mini-series “Pam & Tommy” because she’s already working with Netflix to tell her own story.

via NYP:

“Pamela Anderson is ready to tell her story in a new documentary,” the official Netflix Twitter account announced Wednesday. “The film, which has been in the making for several years, will feature the pop culture icon setting the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

“My life,” reads the note from the announcement. “A thousand imperfections, a million misperceptions…I can only surprise you — not a victim, but a survivor and alive to tell the real story.”

Fans championed Anderson in the Twitter replies and her sons, Brandon and Dylan Lee, reposted the note, captioning it “the real story.”

“If you actually sympathized with her, you would understand the value of being able to take control of her own narrative,” quipped one fan, who bit back at a disgruntled user bashing Anderson for not supporting the Hulu series.

Others said they’d ditch “Pam & Tommy” to watch the Netflix documentary, which they claim was “made with her consent,” as opposed to the show featuring Lily James portraying Anderson.

“Watching this instead of the show that was literally made against her will,” chided another fan.

Anderon’s son Brandon is credited as a producer on the film with Ryan White as the director. While the documentary title is to be determined, Anderson has already released three books: “Pandemonium” in 1997, “Star Struck” in 2005 and “Raw” in 2015.

Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy” series — which also stars Sebastian Stan as Mötley Crüe drummer and Anderson’s now-ex-husband Tommy Lee — follows the newly weds’ emotional crisis after an electrician steals their salacious home video after being fired from a job.

The show, which premiered Feb. 2, was inspired by a 2014 Rolling Stone article by Amanda Chicago Lewis, which tells the unbelievable tale of how the sex tape went missing and reappeared as a viral sensation.

While fans of Anderson bashed the mini-series for making her relive the scandal, both James and Stan voiced they wanted to be her champions.

In an interview with Variety, Stan said he “couldn’t imagine” what having such a private video stolen would be like and how difficult it must have been, eventually connecting with Lee before filming.

James, however, didn’t have the same luck. She attempted to contact Anderson, who “desired not to be involved,” according to director Robert D. Siegel. He added that the “show loves Pam” and that she’s “the hero.”

“At every step of the way, we’ve tried to do right by her,” he said.

A close source to Anderson told Entertainment Weekly, “She’ll never, never watch this. Not even years from now. Not even the trailer.”

Courtney Love, a friend of Anderson’s, condemned the show in a now-deleted post, saying it “rehashed old wounds” and caused “complex trauma” for her dear friend again.

But now, Anderson has decided to speak — but on her own terms.

The documentary about her “wicked, wild and lost” life will be streaming on Netflix on a to-be-announced date, giving Anderson an opportunity to “set the record straight as she looks back on her professional path and her personal journey.”

We were going to check out “Pam & Tommy” — but now we think we’ll just wait for this.