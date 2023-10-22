Outrage: Fans Walk Out of Dave Chappelle Show After Comedian Slams Hamas Attacks and Israeli 'War Crimes' — 'We Were Sick'

They weren’t laughing.

via: Radar Online

Fans walked out of a recent Dave Chappelle show after the comedian slammed both Hamas and Israel during a standup routine in Massachusetts last week, RadarOnline.com has learned.

In the latest development to come after the Palestinian militant group attacked Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7, Chappelle reportedly joked about the terrorist strike and its aftermath during a live show in Boston on Thursday night.

According to the Wall Street Journal, the 50-year-old comic condemned the Hamas attack against Israel earlier this month.

He also reportedly criticized the Israeli government for “war crimes” against Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

Chappelle’s show at the TD Garden arena reportedly grew so heated that fans started to chant “Free Palestine.” At least one audience member told the comedian to “shut up.”

Other audience members walked out of the comedy show and took to social media to blast Chappelle over his controversial “tirade.”

“The audience was cheering Chappelle on during his tirade. I was sick. We were sick,” one person wrote. “I turned to my friends and wife and said I think it is time to go.”

“We walked out and met up with many other Jews leaving the show,” they continued. “Never in my life have I felt so unsafe and so fearful of what I was witnessing.”

Meanwhile, Chappelle also reportedly argued that college students who publicly support Palestine amid the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict should not lose future job offers.

The comedian’s rep also said that Chappelle “denies being in Boston” on Thursday night when his show at the TD Garden arena took place.

As RadarOnline.com previously reported, Chappelle’s alleged “tirade” in Massachusetts came nearly two weeks after Hamas launched an unprecedented terrorist attack against Israel from the Gaza Strip on October 7.

At least 1,400 civilians were killed and more than 200 others were taken hostage by the Palestinian militant group. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu declared war against Hamas on October 8.

According to the Gaza Health Ministry, more than 4,300 Palestinians have been killed as Israel responds to the October 7 attack and prepares a ground invasion into the Gaza Strip to “wipe out” Hamas and rescue the hundreds of civilians being held hostage.

As for Chappelle, Thursday night was not the first time the comedian caused controversy during one of his standup shows.

Critics called for the comedian’s Netflix special, The Closer, to be pulled from the streaming platform in 2022 after Chappelle joked about the LGBTQ+ community.

“In our country, you can shoot and kill a n—–, but you better not hurt a gay person’s feelings,” he said during the special.

The Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation organization condemned Chapelle’s remarks at the time and criticized the comedian for “ridiculing trans people and other marginalized communities.”