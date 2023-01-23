Ouch: Drake Fan Falls from Balcony, Lands on New York Giants Players at Apollo Concert

Drake had to pause his SiriusXM concert at the Apollo Theater on Sunday night after an “over-hyped” fan fell — or possibly jumped –from the balcony.

via Page Six:

When Drake brought rapper 21 Savage onstage about 90 minutes into his set at the historic Harlem theater, a man fell from the balcony into the orchestra pit.

Another source at the concert told us that he didn’t actually didn’t fall, but rather “jumped into the crowd from the balcony because he was so hyped!”

Either way, he plummeted from the lower mezzanine to the floor — and, according to a source, “landed on the New York Giants!”

“The football players were in that area,” said the showgoer.

Drake was alerted to the incident right away, we’re told, and stopped the show, reportedly telling the crowd, “Just gotta make sure somebody’s OK,” as the house lights came up.

Once it was clear the downwardly mobile fan was just fine, the show quickly resumed.

An announcement told fans: “Everybody is absolutely OK… They’re being checked on. Nobody’s hurt,” before adding, “We’re at the Apollo so the show must go on!”

Despite the drama, our source said, “[The concert] was really good energy.”

The Shade Room posted video of the fall, as well as footage from immediately afterward that showed the fan on his phone while being helped by security.

Insiders praised Drake on “how he handled [the falling fan situation] correctly” because “he immediately stopped the show to get proper medical attention.”

Daniel Jones, Saquon Barkley and Andrew Thomas were a few of the Giants players who were in the vicinity of the flying fan. Former New York Giants wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. was also on the scene, as was New York Yankees reigning MVP Aaron Judge.

Party mayor Eric Adams (of course!) was, needless to say, bopping along with the other VIPs, including Judge.

The two-night stand continued, with Drake performing a 40 song set including hits like “Best I Ever Had,” “Headlines” and “God’s Plan.” Drake also brought out special guests Dipset, Lil Uzi Vert, Jim Jones and Juelz Santana in addition to 21 Savage.

Other stars who popped by to catch Drake’s first time performing at the Apollo included A$AP Ferg, Kevin Durant, Gayle King and Justin and Hailey Bieber, who took in the Saturday night show.

The Apollo said in a statement that the venue is investigating the incident further.

At least he’s okay.

