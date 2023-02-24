O’Shea Jackson Jr. Explains Why He Considers His Nepo Baby Status a ‘Badge of Honor’ [Video]

O’Shea Jackson Jr. does not shy away from his status as a “nepo baby.”

via: Complex

“I’m forever grateful for everything that my dad had to do to give me the opportunities that I have,” said Jackson, son of rapper and actor Ice Cube, during his appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, as noted by People.

“If I were to run away from that or shy away from in it in any way, in my eyes that’s disrespectful to everything he had to go through,” the Cocaine Bear actor continued. “He didn’t work as hard as he did for me to not accept and appreciate it.”

O’Shea went on to admit that he wears the “nepo baby” title as “a badge of honor.”

The 32-year-old previously addressed the discourse with a series of tweets in December where he acknowledged that he’s fully aware and grateful for the opportunities that come with being the son of Ice Cube.

“A lot of people, when they see me, naturally [they say], ‘Hey, you’re Ice Cube’s son.’ You’re damn right I am, 100 percent, that’s my hero. That’s my coach,” Jackson told Clarkson. “At the same time, the door can be open but you gotta walk through.”

He recalled instances where people assumed he would conduct himself with a sense of entitlement or keep “a posse” around him, but that couldn’t be further from the truth. “The door can be open, but you gotta walk through it. I’m here to work,” Jackson said. “I pride myself on my professionalism.”

Since his first credited big screen appearance in 2015’s Straight Outta Compton where he portrayed his father, O’Shea Jackson Jr. has built out an impressive resume, ranging from indie films like Ingrid Goes West to blockbuster movies such as Godzilla: King of the Monsters, as well as renowned franchises, specifically the Disney+ series Obi-Wan Kenobi.