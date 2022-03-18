Oscars 2022: All-Star Band Featuring D-Nice, Sheila E., Robert Glasper and More Set to Perform

The 94th Academy Awards is set to have some riveting performers take the stage at the Dolby Theater on March 27.

via: The Root

Per a press release sent to The Root, the first handful of musical acts will include an all-star band comprised of Club Quarantine deejay and rapper D-Nice, decorated drummer Sheila E., Grammy-winning musical arranger and pianist Robert Glasper, and Oscar’s music director Adam Blackstone.

D-Nice, who over the last two years united millions of people around the world with his virtual Club Quarantine parties, will also host the official Oscars Club Quarantine pre-party, with special guests on Friday night via his official Instagram page and the Academy’s official page. He’s also set to perform at the Governors Ball, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences’ official post-Oscars celebration.

This news comes just days after a handful of this year’s presenters were announced. Those folks include: Chris Rock, Daniel Kaluuya, Halle Bailey, Lupita Nyong’o, Samuel L. Jackson, Rosie Perez, Ruth E. Carter, Sean “Diddy” Combs, Tracee Ellis Ross, Tyler Perry, Wesley Snipes and Zoë Kravitz. While things appear to be moving forward without a hitch, the Academy has, as of late, been mired with quiet controversy surrounding the eight categories that are set to be cut from the three-hour-long, televised event.

In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter, Oscar’s producer Will Packer shared a little insight into the decision, specifying that it was “an Academy decision”:

“What I will say is that I completely understand why folks are upset. But I think that they are looking at it through a lens that’s different from the way it will actually be executed. I think there are misperceptions about that. The first hour of the show, beginning at 4 p.m. PT, is in the Dolby Theatre too, with hosts, presenters and nominees for these particular categories receiving their Oscars on the stage in front of their peers,” Packer explained in part.

The 94th annual Academy Awards premieres Sunday, March 27 at 8 p.m. ET only on ABC. For all the Blackity-black nominees, be sure to visit here. For all others, head on over to oscars.org.