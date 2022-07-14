O'Ryan Hits Back At Critics Of His Leaked Nude Videos [Photos]

O’Ryan speaks out after a video of him completely naked doing jumping jacks, goes viral.

via: AceShowbiz

O’Ryan isn’t here for people making negative comments about his NSFW leak. The singer has clapped back at some internet users who were disheartened to see naked videos of the 35-year-old circulating on the Internet.

“If you don’t like what I’m doing or how I’m doing it DONT LOOK,” O’Ryan tweeted on Wednesday, July 13 after creating buzz with the leaked clips. But that didn’t stop the naysayers as one person tweeted to him, “I’m here to chill and support though but let’s not get to crazy.”

To the said tweet, the brother of Omarion responded, “Appreciate y’all too! Sorry but I didn’t put the video on Twitter or on Instagram because I’m aware all of you shouldn’t see that kind of content.”

O’Ryan sent Twitter into frenzy after his explicit videos, which were meant only for his OnlyFans subscribers, surfaced on the blue bird app. One of the videos allegedly saw him doing jumping jacks with no clothes on.

“I definitely did run to twitter to see that video,” one person reacted to the video. Another fan quipped, “You gotta be one nasty filthy person to be searching up Oryan s leaked video. Also Me doing all I can to find them.” A third added, “I literally CANNOT BELIEVE what I am seeing with Omarion’s brother.”

O’Ryan later poked fun at himself over the leaked videos. “Officially in club cringe this wasn’t meant to be taken or received this way,” he posted on his Twitter account on Tuesday night. He added in a separate tweet, “Too often I have shared loving moments without context or contemplation.”

O’Ryan joined OnlyFans earlier this month. He was reportedly initially charging fans $12 a month, but it now costs $22 per month to see his NSFW content after apparently gaining traction with the leaked videos. He currently has around 1,000 subscribers.