Oprah Winfrey Addresses Rumored Feud With Taraji P. Henson Over ‘The Color Purple’

Oprah Winfrey has heard the internet’s chatter — and she’s shutting it down!

via: Vibe

Speaking with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (Jan. 7) at the 2024 Golden Globes, the 69-year-old detailed the extent of her role as a producer on The Color Purple musical film amid claims from Taraji P. Henson that talent oftentimes had to fight for proper compensation and benefits.

“I would just like to say about this whole Taraji thing,” began Winfrey.

“People are saying that I was not supporting Taraji. Taraji will tell you herself that I’ve been the greatest champion of this film. Championing not only the behind-the-scenes projection but also everything that everybody needed. So whenever I heard that there was something that someone needed, I’m not in charge of the budget because that’s Warner Brothers you know that’s the way the studio system works.”

Throughout the press run for The Color Purple, the esteemed cast has been open about their experiences on set. It was revealed that talent including Danielle Brooks, Colman Domingo, and Fantasia Barrino-Taylor did not have individual dressing rooms. Henson advocated through Winfrey, who in turn corrected the matter.

“We as producers, everybody gets their salary everybody is negotiated by your team. And so, whenever I heard there was an issue or there was a problem…there was a problem with a car or the problem with their food, I would step in and do whatever I could to make it right. And I believe that she would even vouch for that and say that is true,” continued Winfrey.

“There’s no validity to there being a thing between Taraji and I.”

Brooks and Barrino Taylor received the first Golden Globe nominations of their careers for the acclaimed film; Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role In Any Motion Picture, respectively.

“It’s the many different faces of the different demographics that I’m seeing that are being touched by ‘a black movie,’ which means that it’s a movie about humanity,” explained Henson.