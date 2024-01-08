Report: Megan Markle Turned Down ‘Suits’ Reunion at the Golden Globes

Cast members from TV show Suits reunited on stage at the Golden Globes on Sunday night – but there was one notable star missing.

via: Page Six

The Duchess of Sussex, 42, was invited to join former cast members Patrick J. Adams, Gabriel Macht, Sarah Rafferty and Gina Torres on stage to present the best TV drama, but was unavailable.

“We asked the duchess, but we were told that, unfortunately, she had a previous commitment,” a Globes insider told us.

The “Suits” stars, sans Markle, made an appearance after host Jo Koy made a brutal dig at Prince Harry and his wife.

“Turns out Prince Harry and Meghan Markle will still get paid millions of dollars for doing absolutely nothing — and that’s just by Netflix,” he quipped as cameras zoomed in on the streamer’s CEO Ted Sarandos laughing.

The comment followed a gag about the release of the final series of Netflix’s “royal family drama “The Crown,” which Koy timed to land after jokes about “Succession.”

“Just a great series about a rich, white, dysfunctional family, all scheming — oh no that’s ‘The Crown,’ that’s ‘The Crown,’ I’m sorry,” he said.

Koy then cracked another joke at the Sussexes’ expense, saying: “How great was Imelda Staunton in ‘The Crown,’ wasn’t she amazing?

“The portrayal of the queen was so good Prince Harry called her and asked her for money.”

Before their on-air reunion, Torres, 54, revealed that Markle has not been part of the cast’s text group about the show’s massive recent resurgence on Netflix.

“When it all came through, we were all texting each other,” Torres told Variety Sunday. “Yes, our text thread is insane right now. So it’s very exciting.”

Asked if Markle, who played Rachel Zane on the show from 2011 to 2018, was in the group, she replied: “We don’t have her number.

“We just don’t. So she’ll see, she’ll watch. She’ll be happy that we’re here.”

However, we’re told that Markle does, in fact, keep in touch with some of her co-stars.

She’s believed to be still friendly with Rafferty, who played Donna Paulsen, as well as Adams,

Markle — who called the Netflix success “wild” back in November — infamously invited co-stars including Adams, Raffery, Torres, Macht and Rick Hoffman to her lavish royal wedding to Harry in May 2018. But only cast mateAbigail Spencer, one of her BFFs, was invited to the evening party.

Hoffman, who played Louis Litt on the show, called the wedding “otherworldly”.

Meanwhile, Adams, who played Markle’s on-screen love Mike Ross, talked about plans for a “Suits” spin-off on the Globes red carpet

“It’s a show in the Suits universe. Like a ‘Suits LA,’” Adams said.

Asked if Markle could return, he mused: “Sure. Mike and Rachel in Seattle. They gotta come down to LA, they gotta fix some stuff,” he shared of a potential plot line.

“She’s pretty popular right now,” he added of Markle. “Did you hear about Meghan? I’ll tell you later.”