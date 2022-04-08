‘Oprah + Viola’ Special To Premiere On Netflix This Spring

Viola Davis is undoubtedly one of the great actresses of her generation, if not of modern cinema entirely. With an Emmy, two Tonys, a Golden Globe, four SAG Awards, and an Oscar under her belt, she’s proven her prowess and talent again and again.

Though the pioneering, history-making actress will first appear in an intimate Super Soul Sunday-esque special on Netflix with Oprah. As described in a press release, “for the first time Viola shares memories of her childhood marked with unimaginable poverty, disturbing abuse and ‘all the things that cause you pain.’” Additionally, in the nearly two-hour special, “Viola reveals how ‘giving up hope that the past could be different’ has brought her peace, forgiveness and a sense of self. Viola also explains how she manifested the loves in her life and what it took to become one of the most celebrated and talented actresses of our time.”

Both the book and onscreen sit-down will shed light on the Fences star’s upbringing and journey toward discovering her purpose. Davis considers the book to be a “deep reflection, a promise, and a love letter of sorts to self.”

Explaining, “as I wrote ‘Finding Me,’ my eyes were open to the truth of how our stories are often not given close examination. We are forced to reinvent them to fit into a crazy, competitive, judgmental world. So I wrote this for anyone running through life untethered, desperate and clawing their way through murky memories, trying to get to some form of self-love. For anyone who needs reminding that a life worth living can only be born from radical honesty and the courage to shed facades and be… you.”

This announcement also comes days before Davis’ silver-screen portrayal of former First Lady Michelle Obama airs in the Showtime series, The First Lady on April 17.

Filmed on Oprah’s porch in Maui, Oprah + Viola: A Netflix Special Event, premieres on April 22. Finding Me will be available on April 26.