OnlyFans Model Lily Phillips Reveals What Her Parents Think of Her Sleeping with 100 Men in a Day [Video]

“I do feel a little bit embarrassed being like, ‘Mom and Dad I’m f–king 100 guys,'” said the 23-year-old UK OnlyFans creator, who has just announced her new target of having sex with 1,000 men in 24 hours.

OnlyFans star Lily Phillips is opening up about what her family thinks about her unusual career choice.

In YouTuber Josh Pieters’ documentary, I Slept With 100 Men in One Day, the 23-year-old UK adult film star shared what her parents think about her job as an OnlyFans creator, and revealed that they did not know about her goal to have sex with 100 men in one day — which she ultimately achieved.

“My parents knew straight from the start about what I was doing. I was very open with it,” Phillips told Pieters at one point during the 47-minute documentary, which has garnered nearly 3.5 million views in a week.

“Obviously, at the start, they were a bit apprehensive because they want me to be safe and they want me to make good decisions and stuff like that,” continued Phillips, who lives in London.

“I just think I can’t hold myself back, and [don’t do] something that I do [because] I’m scared what other people might think,” she added.

Pieters noted that her parents must be “forward thinking” and “open-minded,” to which Phillips said they are.

However, she later shared her parents are unaware of the “logistics” of her profession, including her goal of sleeping with 100 men in 24 hours.

“My parents know what I do, but I’m not on the phone [with] them every day going, ‘Oh, you know, I just got DPed. I’m f–king 17 guys today,'” explained Phillips, who said she talks to her mom on the phone every day.

“They don’t need to know the logistics,” she continued, before sharing her feelings on her parents’ knowledge — or lack thereof — of what she does.

“I do feel a little bit embarrassed being like, ‘Mom and Dad I’m f–king 100 guys,'” Phillips said.

When Pieters asked why she feels that way, Phillips replied, “I guess because it’s not really what my parents would have chose, wanted me to do. Doesn’t mean to say my parents are going to disown me or hate me or anything like that. I just don’t want them to think less of me.”

“We can still be very close and stuff like that, but I just don’t think they need to know exactly every single detail,” she said.

Elsewhere in the doc, Phillips shared that her mother and father’s biggest concern is whether she’ll settle down in the future.

“One thing I guess they worry about is, like, ‘Will you ever find a boyfriend?’ But there [are] so many guys out in the world. I think one poor bastard’s got to marry me,'” she joked, before adding, “I rather think it’s going to be someone from the industry or someone who is into lending me out.”

Phillips made headlines over her “sex marathon” challenge of sleeping with 100 men in a day. She broke down in tears after reaching her goal, admitting that she doesn’t know “if [she’d] recommend it.” Phillips described it as a “different feeling,” and “intense.”

Since filming the documentary, she shared that she’s in “training” for her next challenge of bedding 1,000 men and will be sleeping with 300 men on December 15.

As for why she’s set a goal of 1,000, Phillips explained in a recent interview with The Reality Check podcast that she’s attempting to break a world record of 919 set by Lisa Sparks in 2004. Per Sparks’ Wikipedia page, there’s some discrepancy over how many men she actually had sex with and the record is not one recognized by the Guinness World Records.

“I want to get to 1,000 because 900 is weak. You may as well have got to 1,000,” said Phillips on the podcast.

“This is why I’m training. I’ve done the 100, I’m doing 300 in a few weeks. As long as they’re in-out, in-out, it’s gonna be pretty quick,” she continued. “I think I’ll get sore towards the end but I’ve got the right determination to be able to push on.”

“My plan kind of is … it needs to be a room with two doors. The logistics are insane. It’s hard enough to get 1,000 guys together wanting to f—k me, it’s another thing making sure they all do it in the time limit,” Phillips continued. “I’m just hoping for a conveyer belt of c—-. They need to walk in the room, one pump in, one pump out and leave. That’s kind of how we’re gonna do it. A conveyer belt.”

Phillips started on OnlyFans at 18, when she allegedly earned over $2,500 for solo play in 24 hours. She dropped out of Sheffield University shortly after that and began filming scenes with men at the beginning of this year.

via: TooFab