OnlyFans Model Courtney Clenney Facing Murder Charge Over Fatal Stabbing of Boyfriend [Video]

OnlyFans model Courtney Clenney has been arrested and charged with murder in the death of her boyfriend.

via Complex:

According the Miami Herald, the 26-year-old influencer was taken into custody Wednesday following a four-month investigation into the death of Christian “Toby” Obumseli. Authorities say 26-year-old Clenney, who has amassed a large following on Instagram and OnlyFans, fatally stabbed her 27-year-old boyfriend on April 3 during a domestic dispute in their Miami apartment.

Clenney was arrested in Hawaii and is now awaiting extradition to Miami-Dade County, where she will face trial for second-degree murder. Her attorney Frank Prieto said she was at a rehab facility at the time of her detainment. Clenney was reportedly receiving treatment for substance abuse and post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I’m completely shocked, especially since we were cooperating with the investigation and offered to voluntarily surrender her if she were charged,” Prieto told the Herald. “We look forward to clearing her name in court.”

Police say they received a frantic call from Clenney at about 5 p.m. on April 3. She reportedly told authorities she and Obumseli were fighting when he suddenly grabbed her by the throat, prompting her to stab him in self defense. Police arrived at the scene shortly after, and found the man with a single stab wound to his chest. He was immediately transported to the hospital, where he was later pronounced dead.

Obumseli’s friends and family blasted the police for failing to charge Clenney immediately after the incident. They also raised doubts about Clenney’s self defense claims.

“The family just wants accountability,” Larry Handfield, attorney for the Obumseli family, told Yahoo News. “That’s all the family wants. … They were told that Courtney claimed self-defense and they believed her and there was no need for an investigation. The detective reached his conclusion in less than 24 hours from reporting to the scene. That is totally inappropriate and something that should never happen.”

He continued, “I believe that if she was Black, she would have been arrested and [police would have] let the process play itself out. But since she was treated with privilege, she has not been arrested.”

Check out the video below.