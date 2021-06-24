Online Critics Debate Over Lil Duval Saying DaBaby Is The Ludacris Of This Generation [Photos]

Lil Duval started a Twitter debate on Thursday morning (June 24) after he claimed that DaBaby is this generation’s Ludacris. The comedian made the comparison between the two rappers’ music videos and showed how Luda’s creativity has inspired a new league of rappers, perhaps in particular the Charlotte, North Carolina native.

To back up his claim, Duval tweeted:

For example, Duval shared a picture from Luda’s iconic ripped look in his 2004 “Get Back” video. “So this ain’t something DaBaby would do?” he tweeted. Duval proved his point by posting a picture from DaBaby’s “Suge” video, where he also donned huge fake arms.

In another Tweet, Lil Duval said Lil Baby is this generation’s Jeezy. Duval said,

“Lil baby is this generation, Jeezy.”

Online users had mixed reactions. Some agreed but had different views and some critics didn’t agree at all. Take a look at what people had to say:

What do you think of Duval’s comparison?