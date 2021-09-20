One Suspect Reportedly Dead After Dream Doll’s Driver Was Robbed At Gunpoint [Video]

While in St. Louis, Missouri for a hosting gig, DreamDoll’s valuables were stolen in a robbery. The “Ah Ah Ah” rapper revealed the news to her followers on Sunday night (Sept. 19) during an Instagram live session.

via: Hot97

During an Instagram live session, Dream Doll, opened up about her driver being robbed at gunpoint while in St. Louis. Dream Doll shares that the robber had gotten away with a significant number of of her belongings.

Dream says on the live that the robber has since been killed. “The n***** got f**king killed,” she said. “The n***** that f**kin’ robbed the car is dead.”

Though she didn’t specify how the robber was allegedly killed, she did make it clear that she would never return to St. Louis, after this situation.

“I will never, ever, ever, ever come back here again, you hear me?” she told viewers. “This state is blacklisted from my bookings. To all my St. Louis fans, I will never, be back to y’all city.”

DreamDoll’s story is the latest robbery targeting artists and/or their affiliates. Back in July, Lil Durk and his girlfriend, India, were in their home in the Chateau Elan neighborhood of Braselton when a group of intruders attempted to break in.