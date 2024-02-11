One Person Shot at Houston's Lakewood Church, Possible Shooter Believed to Have Been Shot by HSCO Deputy | lovebscott.com

At least one person has been shot at Houston’s Lakewood Church, according to law enforcement officials.

via Click2Houston:

The church is located in the 3700 block of the Southwest Freeway.

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the sheriff’s office has deputies who work extra jobs at the church.

According to KPRC 2 reporters on the scene, witnesses said that the shooter was possibly a female who opened fire in the church’s lobby. They also reported hearing “at least 14 gunshots.”

Officials from the church said that they had just wrapped up the afternoon service and were about to start their Spanish-speaking service at 2 p.m. when the shooting took place.

The Houston Fire Department confirms they have responded to the church after at least one person was shot at the church.

Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said in an updated post that it is believed that a possible shooter is down after being shot by a Harris County deputy.

Story developing…

Info remains preliminary, as things remain dynamic. It is believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our deputy’s on-scene. I’m enroute to the scene. #HouNews https://t.co/o5lJwqj0zA — Ed Gonzalez (@SheriffEd_HCSO) February 11, 2024

HPD is responding to reports of a shooting at 3700 Southwest Freeway. This is an on-going, active scene. Please avoid the area. Additional information will be provided as it is available. #HouNews — Houston Police (@houstonpolice) February 11, 2024