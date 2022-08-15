Omarion Shares Behind-the-Scenes Footage Highlighting Alleged Drama Between B2K Members J Boog and Raz-B [Video]

While several former members of B2K sat down with ‘Drink Champs’ to spill alleged tea, group frontman Omarion is ready to spill tea of his own — and he has receipts.

In newly-released footage, it looks like there was some drama brewing between J Boog and Raz-B.

If you recall, several years ago Raz-B got on the internet and made some pretty damning allegations against the group’s former manager, Chris Stokes. In the clip, Omarion claims J Boog wore a shirt poking fun at Raz-B’s allegations further causing harm to Raz’s mental state.

“In my new book “Unbothered: The Power of Choosing Joy” , I share some personal tools that have helped me stay balanced in challenging moments. It’s amazing how some people find it so easy to twist & turn a story to shed a negative light on others just to play victim. The truth always comes out in the end. No matter how hard anyone tries to hide it. Lies are just a temporary delay to the inevitable.”

