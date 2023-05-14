Omarion Doubts He Can Be A One-Woman Man While In The Music Biz [Video]

Omarion sat down with Shannon Sharpe on his “Club Shay Shay” podcast to discuss dating.

Shannon Sharpe asked the R&B superstar about his dating life and his strategy for finding potential suitors. O then revealed that his soulmate may be three different women.

“She finds me. It’s been a while since I’ve actually been in a ‘girlfriend-boyfriend’ type of relationship. But I think a private life is a happy life. I believe that she finds me,” he asserted. “It might be ‘shes.’ ‘Shes’ might find me. Plurals. ‘Shes.’ I’m just saying if I really thought about my lifestyle and being with me—the pressure of being with me and it just being one woman. I don’t know if that exists.”

“I don’t come from a traditional standpoint. I feel like I’ve definitely tried the traditional way, and I don’t know if that’s for me. Again, I’m single.”

The “Touch” singer continued, admitting that the traditional love life may work for some people. But, considering his profession, his ideal relationship may be something more.

“I think that you can find someone that makes you feel like you don’t wanna be with anyone else,” he said. “There might be a woman out there that can fill that void. But if we talking just strictly nature? No. I don’t think so. … Especially being in my industry.”

“I’m definitely open to love. I really feel like love is acceptance. So, if there is one woman, cool. If there’s two, cool. If there’s three, cool. But after three. You know what they say about two women and a man—You gotta be double the man.”

Elsewhere in the lengthy interview, Sharpe questioned Omarion regarding rumors that he’s dating Nia Long.

He pleaded with the former NFL player that he isn’t dating the bombshell beauty, but insisted that he wouldn’t take dating her “off the table.”

“But I wouldn’t skim over it,” he continued. “If there was a conversation. Because I’ve never got to know who she is. I don’t know her. So I wouldn’t completely take it off the table. We might be on the same level. I don’t know. Anything is possible. You never know where it come from. You gotta be open to receive, to see what’s meant for you.”