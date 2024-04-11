OJ Simpson Dead at 76 After 'Battle with Cancer' | lovebscott.com

OJ Simpson, one of America’s most controversial figures, has died. He was 76.

Simpson “succumbed to his battle with cancer,” his family said in a statement.

His family confirmed the news on X Thursday, writing, “On April 10th, our father, Orenthal James Simpson, succumbed to his battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his children and grandchildren. During this time of transition, his family asks that you please respect their wishes for privacy and grace.”

In February, Simpson denied he was in hospice care for prostate cancer, but didn’t address his diagnosis. In 2023, however, he did say he he “caught cancer,” without specifying what type. At the time, he said he went through chemotherapy.

