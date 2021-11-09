Oh No: Howard Stern Says He May Have to Do His 'Civic Duty' and Run Against Trump in 2024

Howard Stern dabbled in politics back in the 90s, but now the radio titan says he might have to run for president in 2024.

via NYDN:

Sirius XM host Howard Stern suggested he may have to do his “civic duty” and challenge Donald Trump for the presidency in 2024.

The 67-year-old broadcaster said on his Tuesday show that he was shocked his derogative comments about Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers being a “sc–bag” got so much attention following Monday’s broadcast. According to Stern, if the public sees that point of view as revolutionary, maybe he’s smart enough to run the United States.

“I think I’m going to run for president,” he said with just the slightest hint of seriousness.

Stern’s longtime sidekick Robin Quivers supported her colleague’s nomination.

“If Trump decided to run again, you have to run against him. That’s my plan,” she said. “That’s what’s going to have to happen. We can’t leave it to the Democrats.”

While Stern appeared to recognize his lack of qualifications to govern the country, he seemed to like his chances of winning the race.

“Who the f–k am I?” Stern asked. “I know, I’ll beat his a-s.”

Stern said he told his wife that running for president might be an imperative should Trump — once a regular guest on Stern’s radio show — seek reelection.

“I told Beth (Ostrosky Stern), ‘I think I’m going to have to do my civic duty and run for president against Trump,” Stern claimed.

He complained about Trump’s recorded efforts to push election officials in Georgia to “find” enough votes to overturn Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020 win in that state, which was previously a Republican stronghold.

“I would just sit there at debate and play that f–king clip of him trying to fix the election, over and over again,” Stern said. “There’s no way I’d lose.”

Stern also said lamented the fact that everyone isn’t on the same page that Rodgers’ implying he was immunized against COVID-19 when he had not in fact received a vaccine, was an egregious act of disregard for his teammates.

“I don’t care which side of the world you’re on — whether you’re a right-winger, left-winger, in the middle somewhere … ” he said.

Stern, who has no experience in government and had a superhero alter ego named Fartman, ran for governor of New York in 1994 as a Libertarian candidate. He withdrew his unlikely candidacy prior to Election Day, where Republican George Pataki defeated incumbent Mario Cuomo.

Stern’s campaign platform included reinstating the death penalty. The highest-paid man on radio said after pulling out of the race that he didn’t want to divulge his financial information.

The Jackson Heights-born broadcaster, who was raised on Long Island, enraged right-wing media in 2020 by criticizing Trump’s handling of national matters, especially the pandemic.

Trump has hinted he will seek reelection in 2024. Shortly after committing to four more years at Sirius XM, Stern said in January he didn’t have the energy to be the nation’s commander-in-chief.

“At this point in my life I’m too tired to do that kind of heavy lifting,” he claimed then. “We need some young energetic people who care about their country.”

Among the other topics Stern tackled on Tuesday’s show was his wife’s upcoming colonoscopy, an in-depth analysis of “Dancing with the Stars,” an interview with model Emily Ratajkowski and further bashing of Rodgers, whom he believes has taken one too many blows to the head.

Why can’t people leave politics to the politicians?