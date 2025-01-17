Oh No He Didn’t: Kid Rock Calls Michelle Obama ‘Angry’ for Skipping Donald Trump’s Inauguration

BY: Walker Published 2 hours ago

Kid Rock is gearing up to perform at one of Donald Trump’s big inauguration events over the weekend.

The musician ripped into Michelle Obama after she announced she is skipping president elect Donald Trump’s inauguration on Monday.

The five-time Grammy nominee, who is a supporter of Trump, told Jesse Watters Primetime: “She seems a little angry.”

Advertisement

The 54-year-old recalled performing at an inaugural ball event for former President Barack Obama, despite not voting for him. “I would kindly remind Michelle about that,” he told the show on Thursday night.

The former First Lady confirmed this week that she would not be attending the Trump’s swearing-in. Although no further explanation was given, speculation has been rife over her planned absence.

A source close to her told People: “There’s no overstating her feelings about [Trump]. She’s not one to plaster on a pleasant face and pretend for protocol’s sake.”

Advertisement

And her decision not to attend Monday’s event has not been missed by many, including Rock. Speaking on Jesse Watters Primetime, he said: “I would kindly remind her that years back when Obama was first elected, I did not vote for him. But they asked me to play the Inauguration. And I played it and I went.

“I had a good time. I went out of respect for the President so I would kindly remind Michelle about that.”

Monday’s inauguration event will see the likes of former presidents Bill Clinton and George W Bush, as well as their wives Hillary Clinton and Laura Bush. President Joe Biden and First Lady Dr. Jill Biden are also expected to attend.

Michelle Obama, who served as first lady from 2009 to 2017, did attend Trump’s first inauguration in 2017.

Advertisement

via: The Independent