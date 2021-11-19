Offset Welcomes His Brother Home From Prison After 15 Years [Video]

Rapper Offset joyously welcomed his brother back to the real world this week after he served a fifteen-year sentence in prison.

via: Rap-Up

The Migos rapper’s brother was released from prison on Thursday (Nov. 18) and Offset was there to welcome him home. He documented the joyous occasion in a series of Instagram Stories.

In one video, ‘Set was seen smiling while embracing his brother in the parking lot before his bro takes a call on FaceTime, which wasn’t even invented when he went to prison over a decade ago.

One of the first things Offset did was get his brother a fresh haircut. “He back baby,” Offset wrote in his caption.

Of course, he also hooked him up with a new wardrobe (“Getting my drip right!!!” wrote his bro) before heading to the studio with Offset.

It’s unclear why Offset’s brother was in jail, but when he went to prison in 2006, Offset was still a teenager and hadn’t even formed Migos.

Offset’s brother will finally be able to witness his brother’s fame firsthand now that’s he out, and also be introduced to Offset’s five kids, including his 2-month-old son with Cardi B, who is set to host the American Music Awards on Sunday.

Offset reposted videos from various hip-hop blogs on his Instagram Stories, showing him wrapped in a warm embrace with his brother after such a long time apart.

Check out the incredible reunion videos below.