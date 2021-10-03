Offset Walks in Balenciaga Show at Paris Fashion Week, Cardi B Says She's 'So Proud of My Husband'

Cardi B her husband Offset attended the Spring/Summer 2022 Balenciaga show during Paris Fashion Week, both decked-out in head-to-toe ‘Aga.

via People:

Offset channeled his inner-model and strutted down the runway in a Ready to Wear ensemble. The rapper sported a leather jacket over a hoodie with a plaid button-up tied around his waist.

In an Instagram post, the “Clout” rapper showed his appreciation for the designer. “Thank you @Balenciaga and @demnagvasalia for allowing me to be apart[sic] of your art SS22,” he wrote.

Cardi B also posted photos of the pair to her Instagram, with the caption, “Popped out to s/s 22 @balenciaga show! So proud of my husband @offsetrn who walked the show!”

The “I Like It” artist showed her support for her man, dressed in a colorful Balenciaga trench coat, covered in magazine clippings. She topped off the look with a statement-making black headpiece, matching gloves, stiletto boots, and a killer red lip.

This isn’t the first time Cardi B has been spotted at Paris Fashion Week. Last week, she shut down the red carpet in a jaw-dropping Thierry Mugler gown, shortly after welcoming her second child with Offset.

The Grammy Award winner stunned in a ruby-colored sequin gown, accompanied by a red cape and statement-making feathers. In true Cardi fashion, she finished off her look with matching pink and red jewels around her neck and on her eyebrows.

The music star previously turned heads in a custom Mugler look at the 2020 Grammy Awards.

Cardi has been STORMING Paris Fashion Week — wouldn’t you agree?