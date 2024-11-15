Offset Involved in Physical Altercation With French Rapper’s Crew in Paris [Video]

BY: Walker Published 14 hours ago

Offset’s most recent Paris night ended in fisticuffs.

According to TMZ, the Atlanta native and his crew were throwing hands outside Hôtel du Collectionneur with members of French rapper Gazo’s entourage.

TMZ alleges that the argument started over Offset’s appearance in a music video, which apparently didn’t meet Gazo’s standards, and they demanded back the $150,000 in cash they forked over.

Billboard has reached out to Offset’s reps for comment.

In video of the incident, punches are thrown between the crews as a security guard holds Offset pinned to a Sprinter van against his will while he shouts: “I’ll fire your a– up!”

A kick was thrown and Offset narrowly escaped the guard’s grasp so he could kick the opposition back.

The chaos continued into the hotel while women screamed before security locked the door to separate the rowdy crews. One woman was smashed to the pavement before officers arrived on the scene. Per TMZ, no arrests were made following the street brawl.

Cooler heads appeared to prevail as the check cleared and Gazo posted a photo with the Migos rapper announcing the collaboration on Instagram. ‘Set will be appear on “Wemby” — named after French NBA star Victor Wembanyama — which will be part of Gazo’s Apocalypse project releasing on Nov. 29.

Offset had a relatively quiet summer on the music front. as his last notable moment came in June with his slippery guest feature on Gunna’s “Style Rare.”

Watch footage of the brawl below.

Offset got into a fight today in Paris with French rapper Gazo and his crew, after they allegedly paid Offset for a music video shoot, and he didn't meet their requirements ? They demanded Offset return the money, and when he didn't things got heated "I'll fire your ass up"… pic.twitter.com/lk1dw2YPjC — SOUND | Victor Baez (@itsavibe) November 14, 2024