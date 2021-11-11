Offset Clears Up Incident at ComplexCon

Offset has shut down reports regarding his involvement in a scuffle at ComplexCon.

via: Revolt

“I wasn’t fighting at ComplexCon. I stepped in to break up a fight caused by a booth’s security,” he said. “The story is false and overshadows why I’m a regular at ComplexCon. I was there to support the culture and emerging brands and designers. I’m focused on that. I’m in a positive space. Appreciate the concern.”

Offset’s clarification comes after reports claimed he was embroiled in a fight at the two-day event. Viral footage of the encounter captured as the “Clout” rapper, clad in a red and gray beanie, red jacket and matching sneakers, walked around the venue with his entourage. Moments later, a verbal altercation unfolded by the No Jumper Booth and escalated into a physical fight that was halted by security. Aside from Offset’s reaction, no further details about the incident were disclosed.

Offset was one of many celebrities at the Long Beach Convention Center to celebrate the second day of Complexcon, a festival that “fuses the worlds of art, food and entertainment.” He’s since spent some time with Jim Jones, who recently blamed him for keeping him out past his curfew.

According to Instagram posts, the two linked up on Wednesday (Nov. 10) to record some music but took some time out to gamble as well. “Let them know you got me out past my curfew bro, I need the alibi. This is an alibi right here,” said Jones, to which Offset replied: “My wife call me sometime, I got to show her the game, so I already know what’s going on.”

Fresh off his night of gambling, Offset is now gearing up for his gig as a culture curator at the REVOLT Summit x AT&T. The conference kicked off today (Nov. 11) in his hometown of Atlanta, Georgia.

