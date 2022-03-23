'You' Officially Begins Production on Season 4

‘You’ season 4 is officially in the making.

via People:

A post on the Netflix horror drama’s official Instagram account revealed the news on Tuesday, featuring an image of a film slate to mark the occasion.

“Feeling YOU-4-ic. YOU Season 4 is now in production,” the caption read.

Among the celebratory comments was one from Ambyr Childers, who played Candace in the show’s first two seasons.

“Congratulations!!! ??” she wrote.

Netflix announced the season 4 renewal of You in October 2021, just days ahead of the show’s highly anticipated third season. The hit drama, based on Caroline Kepnes’ best-selling novels, has starred Penn Badgley since its 2018 inception, and Victoria Pedretti in season 2 and 3.

“It’s been thrilling to watch Penn bring Joe to creepy yet compelling life,” showrunner Sera Gamble said in a statement at the time. “We’re deeply grateful that Netflix has shown You such monumental support and that people around the world have enjoyed watching Joe really get it all very wrong over the past 3 seasons.”

“The whole You team is excited to explore new, dark facets of love in season 4,” Gamble added.

Season 3 of You followed Joe (Badgley, 35) and Love (Pedretti, 27) as the married couple raised their son in a Northern California suburb.

Plot for season 4 is still under wraps, but in February, Netflix announced that Euphoria and The White Lotus star Lukas Gage would be joining the cast of the fourth season. “Lukas Gage is coming for You,” they teased, alongside a split of Gage, 26, and Badgley.

“In @YouNetflix season 4, Gage plays Adam, the warm, funny, and hard-partying son of a wealthy family who is famous for failing to meet their standards,” Netflix wrote.

The company added sinisterly, “But the one thing he did learn from his parents is to do whatever it takes to get what you want.”

We can’t wait!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by YOU (@younetflix)