Octavia Spencer Receives Star On The Hollywood Walk Of Fame [Video]

Octavia Spencer was overcome with emotion as she received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in Los Angeles, California, on Thursday.

via: Vibe

A vividly emotional Spencer was seen shedding happy tears as she was introduced to the stage to give her speech.

Thanking her longtime friends and colleagues Will Ferrell (Step Brothers) and Allison Janey (The Help) for their support, she became emotional before saying, “To be forever cemented in the mythology of this city and the film industry is an amazing honor. It took me a minute to absorb the profundity of this moment.”

She added, “The culmination of my dreams realized, hard work rewarded after a fair but healthy amount of failure and rejection.” Spencer then went on to name all of the individuals who have contributed to her success as an actress and more while trying to hold back tears.

“If you happen upon my star, while mine will be the only name you see, remember all the names that I just named,” the 52-year-old encouraged. “The people that I just named today, my village. They’re only a fraction of the people that guide me from behind the scenes. For me this isn’t a solitary achievement — for me it took my family, my tribe, my village. And I Thank you.”

The Alabama native began her acting career in 1996 with A Time to Kill. Since then, Octavia has dominated roles as “Minny” in The Help; “Dorothy” in Hidden Figures; “Madame C.J. Walker” in the Netflix limited-series Self Made: Inspired by the Life of Madam C.J. Walker and “Sue Ann” in the 2019 psychological thriller Ma.

“Octavia Spencer is one of Hollywood’s most captivating actresses, appearing in many films that have endeared her to fans from around the world,” stated Ana Martinez, Producer of the Hollywood Walk of Fame in a press release.

“Octavia has won many of the entertainment world’s most coveted awards for her work. We are thrilled to give her the only award that can be shared with her fans, as they pose with and touch her star once it is added to our iconic sidewalk!” she added.

Spencer’s ability to embody various characters has earned her multiple awards and nods, including a nomination for “Outstanding Lead Actress in a Limited Series or Movie” at the 72nd Primetime Emmy Awards and “Outstanding Actress in a Television Movie, Limited–Series or Dramatic Special at the 52nd NAACP Image Awards.

Congratulations Octavia Spencer!