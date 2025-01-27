O.J. Simpson’s Son Justin Sued After Moving Into Dad’s Home Without Permission

BY: Walker Published 60 minutes ago

O.J. Simpson’s estate is doing legal battle with one of his children … suing his son for allegedly moving into O.J.’s home and refusing to leave.

According to TMZ, Malcolm LaVergne, O.J.’s longtime lawyer and the executor of his estate, said that Primary Holdings LLC, a company owned and operated by Justin, purchased the house after O.J. died in April just to protect O.J. financial interests and shield the property against creditor claims.

However, LaVergne said O.J. was using his own funds to pay for the house, so those contributions should be reimbursed to the estate, which Justin refuses to do. He said the O.J. never intended the house to be separate from his estate.

O.J., who was reported to be worth $3 million at the time of his death, spent his final year living in the house on the Rhodes Ranch Golf Course in Summerlin.

After residing in Nevada’s Lovelock Correctional Center for nine of the 33 years he was sentenced to for stealing sports memorabilia at gunpoint in 2007, Simpson chose to make Las Vegas his home. (He had been living in Miami.)

His first Las Vegas home was a $1.4 million mansion owned by a friend at the Red Rock Country Club in Summerlin. He then moved to a house at the Canyon Gate Country Club before moving again to Rhodes Ranch in spring 2023, a year before dying from prostate cancer at age 76.

Lavergne has stated that O.J.’s estate faces significant debts — including $33 million to the family of murder victim Ron Goldman and $12.5 million to Nicole Brown-Simpson’s family. As of recent reports, the Goldman family’s claim alone has been estimated at over $100 million due to accrued interest.

To help settle these debts, Lavergne has said, the estate might need to liquidate its assets, and those include the house where Justin currently resides.

Immediately after his client’s death, Lavergne told the Las Vegas Review-Journal that he would “do everything” he could to ensure the Goldmans “get zero, nothing” from the estate. “Them specifically,” he said.

Apparently, Lavergne has exhausted all avenues available to him in that quest.

via: casino.org

