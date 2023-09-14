NSYNC Reunion: First New Song In Decades To Be Featured In ‘Trolls Band Together’, Trailer Reveals

*NSYNC’s first new song in over two decades, “Better Place,” was announced early Thursday, with parts of the song featured in the new Trolls Band Together trailer.

via: Deadline

NSYNC are back working together and will release their first song in two decades, “Better Place,” on Sept. 29. A snipped from the song (along with “I Want You Back”) was featured in a new trailer for Trolls Band Together, the third installment in the popular animated franchise starring NSYNC lead singer Justin Timberlake and Anna Kendrick, which came out Wednesday night. (You can watch it above, the two songs are at the end.) Part of “the song”Better Place” was also released on TikTok after the NSYNC quintet posted a cryptic Friends-flavored teaser video on Instagram earlier in the day.

Rumored for weeks, the NSYNC reunion created a classic VMA moment Tuesday night as pop icons Timberlake, Joey Fatone, Lance Bass, JC Chasez and Chris Kirkpatrick shared the stage with the biggest pop star of today, Taylor Swift, presenting her with the award for Best Pop.

“Are you doing something? What’s going to happen now? They’re going to do something and I need to know what it is,” Swift mused onstage, channeling the thoughts going through the minds of millions of fans of one of the biggest boy bands ever.